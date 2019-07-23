Delhi police arrest five for shooting woman in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested five people, including two contract killers, in connection with shooting a 30-year-old woman in Delhi's Dwarka.

The incident took place in sector 12 of the area.

The police said that the woman's acquaintances orchestrated a plan to kill her by hiring two contract killers.

The victim identified as Kiren had sustained injuries on her neck and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. (ANI)

