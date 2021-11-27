Delhi Police arrest former Cong MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for assaulting MCD staff

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday said that it has arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for abusing and assaulting on-duty Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff and for obstructing government work in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital.

"A complaint was registered on the complaint of Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar Zone stating that one person Asif Mohammad Khan abused and assaulted MCD staff who was on duty and obstructed government work," the police said.

A case has been registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station under sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Further investigation into the case is in progress.

Earlier on Friday, a viral video of the ex-Congress MLA emerged in which he can be seen beating and harassing a group of people after a poster bearing his picture was removed from outside his Okhla residence.

He can be heard in the video hurling abuses at people, beating them and also forcing them to hold ears while doing squats. (ANI)

