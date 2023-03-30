Delhi Police arrest illegal fire arms supplier, recover 5 country-made pistols

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Delhi Crime Branch on Thursday arrested an illegal firearms supplier and recovered five country-made pistols and eight live cartridges.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammed Sageer, aged 41, a resident of Old Seelampur, Delhi.

"A raid was conducted in the area of Old Seelampur after Head Constable Mukesh Kumar received secret information regarding one supplier of firearms namely Mohd. Sageer R/o Old Seelampur, Delhi," said the police.



According to the police, the accused Sageer was arrested while he was planning to sell illegal firearms and ammunition.

The police also informed that a case with FIR No. 74/2023, dated 21.03.2023, under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act, was registered against Sageer in PS Crime Branch, Delhi.

During interrogation, accused Mohd. Sageer disclosed to the police that he used to obtain illegal firearms from Mohd. Amir, who got them from Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.

"Accused Mohd. Sageer used to buy illegal firearms of Rs. 5000 each and further the same was sold for Rs. 10000 each to unknown. Further, it emerged that Mohd. Amir was connected with Prem Singh in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh", the police said.

During the course of the investigation, it is revealed that UP Police had arrested Prem Singh and sealed the illegal factory manufacturing illegal firearms. In this regard, a case with FIR No. 1176/2022 under sections 5/25 of the Arms Act, dated 17.12.2022, PS Khurja Nagar, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh was registered, as informed by the police. (ANI)

