Delhi Police arrest key accused in murder case of CA student in east Delhi

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested one person identified as Ankit, who allegedly murdered Chandan Jha, a first-year student of Chartered Accountancy (CA) here.

According to police, Ankit was a former driver of Jha. He had kidnapped Chandan from Shakarpur area in east Delhi during a farewell party on May 15 and strangulated him to death on May 18.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East, Jasmeet Singh said that Ankit told Chandan to join him on his farewell party during which he along with his friend locked Chandan in a room.

Chandan's family said they received phone calls from him, asking for money. Rs 1.60 lakh was deposited in his account which the accused withdrew from Chandan's account.

The closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the automated teller machiner (ATM) used by Ankit to withdraw the money helped the police in identifying and arresting him.

"Ankit had his face covered while withdrawing money from the ATM but we matched the colour and style of his shirt. Finally, he accepted that he had murdered Chandan and took us to the place where he had dumped the body," said Singh.

Police have registered a case in this regard. "Efforts are on to nab Ankit's friend, who is still absconding," police said. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

