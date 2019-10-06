Delhi Police arrest kingpin of arms-smuggling network

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested the kingpin of an arms-smuggling network -- Ajay Gautam.

According to police, Gautam, who was absconding, was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

Police have also recovered two semi-automatic pistols, one magazine, and 10 live cartridges from him.

Police have registered a case. Further probe is on. (ANI)

