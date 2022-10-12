Delhi Police arrest main accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a key accused from Telangana's Meerpet in connection with a case pertaining to the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the northeast Delhi violence.

The accused has been identified as 34-years-old Munjtajim alias Musa Qureshi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000.

The Police said that the accused was absconding since 2020 and was hiding in Telangana.

Ankit Sharma was murdered during North-East Delhi violence in 2020.

The postmortem report of Sharma had revealed that he died due to injuries on his lungs and brain.



The report further revealed that the officer was attacked with sharp edges of weapons.

"Cause of death was shock due to haemorrhage due to injuries to the lungs and brain. Some injuries were produced by sharp-edged weapons. An injury was produced by heavy cutting weapons, while the rest of the injuries were by blunt force. All injuries were fresh before death," the report read.

At least, 53 people including Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed during the violence in the national capital.

Violent clashes broke out between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on February 23, 2020. Angry mobs torched houses, set ablaze vehicles and vandalized shops.

The three days of violence left more than 50 people dead and hundred others injured.

Police detained nearly 600 individuals and registered FIRs against more than 100 people. Life has begun limping back to normalcy. (ANI)

