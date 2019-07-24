New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The special cell of Delhi Police arrested a man from Shyamnagar in West Bengal for making a fake website of Central government's scheme, police said on Tuesday.
The man was arrested after the team carried out a raid in the North 24 Parganas district.
A case was registered against the man after a complaint of a fraudulent website of one of the schemes being run by the Central government was filed.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Delhi Police arrest man for making fake website of Central govt
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 23:41 IST
