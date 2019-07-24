Delhi Police arrest man for making fake website of Central govt

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The special cell of Delhi Police arrested a man from Shyamnagar in West Bengal for making a fake website of Central government's scheme, police said on Tuesday.

The man was arrested after the team carried out a raid in the North 24 Parganas district.

A case was registered against the man after a complaint of a fraudulent website of one of the schemes being run by the Central government was filed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)