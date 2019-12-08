Delhi Police arrest Nigerian national for duping man of Rs 9.5 lakh

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping a man of Rs 9.5 lakh on the pretext of giving him a gift.

According to the police, Anthony Egwuonwu had disguised as the complainant's friend and sent him a message informing that he has sent an expensive gift and 50,000 GBP.

A few days later, the complainant, who is a resident of Delhi's Hari Nagar, received a call pretending to be from Mumbai Airport's custom department asking him to deposit clearance charge of Rs 9, 49,400 for his gift in instalments in certain account numbers.

Himanshu duly did that following which he did not receive the gift and realised of fraud.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and recovered a laptop, Rs 2.5Lakh cash and debit card. The Debit card is connected with the bank accounts in which the complainant had allegedly deposited the duped amount. (ANI)

