Delhi police arrest nine members of Neeraj Bawana gang

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 08:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested nine persons and seized huge amount of arms and ammunition from their possession.
According to the police, those arrested are suspected to be the active members of national capital's infamous Neeraj Bawana gang.
"Three luxurious cars were also recovered from them. The accused have a criminal history," said the police.
The Neeraj Bawana gang is one of the oldest and infamous gangs, active in the national capital and surrounding areas, and is involved in various crimes. Neeraj Bawana is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (ANI)

