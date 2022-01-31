Delhi Police arrest notorious arms supplier, busts interstate illegal arms syndicate

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police special cell busted an interstate illegal firearms syndicate supplying arms and ammunition in Delhi/NCR, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh with the arrest of a notorious arms supplier from Pul Prahlad Pur area of the national capital.

As per information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Kasim.

"The arrested accused used to buy arms and ammunitions from Madhya Pradesh and supplied them in Delhi/NCR, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh," said the police.



The accused was arrested from the MB Road area in Pul Prahlad Pur area on Saturday after two months of continuous intelligence gathering.

"During the interrogation, the accused Kasim disclosed that he had received the supply of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of District Badwani in MP. He further disclosed that he had been supplying illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Haryana and UP West for the last 15 years. He has already supplied more than 500 firearms in Delhi NCR in the last 3 years," added police.



He has been booked under section 25(8) of the Arms (Amendment) Act 2019.

10 sophisticated pistols and 20 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. (ANI)

