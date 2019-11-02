Delhi Police arrest retired Indian Army officer in alleged case of theft

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a retired Indian Army officer identified as Mukesh Chopra (64) in an alleged case of theft, police sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, Chopra was on Saturday morning jointly questioned by the Intelligence Bureau, Military Intelligence and Delhi Police's Special Cell after some objectionable materials, military-related cards, etc., were recovered from his possession.

He has been booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sources said. (ANI)

