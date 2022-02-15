Delhi Police arrest sweeper in 87-year-old woman rape case

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): A 30-year-old sweeper was arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in the Tilak Nagar area of the national capital, said Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The police nabbed the accused within 16 hours. The victim's mobile phone was recovered from the accused.

According to the police, the accused lives in a nearby locality and works as a sweeper.



"He sweeps in front of the houses of the people in the surrounding area. The clue of the accused was found in the CCTV camera of the cleaning work in the same area," said police.

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly raped in the national capital's Tilak Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

The family members had alleged that an unknown person entered the house on Sunday afternoon when the daughter had gone for a walk at around 12.15 pm after lunch. Upon her return at about 2 pm, finding her mother bleeding from her nose, she immediately called up people and informed her relatives about the incident.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim's daughter had initially filed a complaint about the theft of a mobile phone, following which a case of theft had been registered. (ANI)

