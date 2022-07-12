Delhi: Police arrest two accused in murder-cum-riot case

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested two accused who were allegedly involved in a murder-cum-riot case, an official informed on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul and Rohit alias Manish, residents of Delhi's Sawada Colony.

According to the police, the case was registered against the accused on September 22, 2020.

"The complainant stated that his friend Saider loved a girl residing in the same vicinity, but she was in love with another boy Ankit. When Saider asked the girl to choose between him and Ankit, the girl said she loved him (Saider). Ankit came to know that the girl also loved Saider and the murder took place due to a love triangle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch, Rajesh Deo said.

Later on September 22, Ankit along with co-accused Harish Babu, Ajay Chand Gupta, Vikas, Rohan, Himanshu, Manish alias Rohit, Sunil and Rahul went in search of Saidar armed with sticks, swords, bricks and stones, etc, the DCP said.

"They located and caught hold of Saidar and Rehan and started beating them. They also assaulted Shaukat and others who came to rescue them. Thereafter, Shaukat succumbed to injuries. A case of rioting cum murder was registered in this regard," Deo said.



Eight accused persons were arrested during the investigation of the case. But accused Rahul and Rohit evaded arrest by the local police.

A team of the Crime Branch started collecting information about the accused persons evading arrest for the past almost two years in the above-mentioned case.

"Local informers were activated and the team made strenuous efforts to gather relevant information. Which, it was found that the accused persons are hiding in the area of Muzzafar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab and frequently changing their residential address and seldom coming to JJ Colony Sawada, Delhi to meet their family members," DCP said.

On July 7 the local informer said that the accused persons had come to Delhi and were in the area of Kanjhawala. Following this a dedicated team of the Crime Branch nabbed the accused persons, the police said. (ANI)







