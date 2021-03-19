Delhi Police arrest two and seize drug worth Rs 60 crore

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two members of interstate drugs supply racket and recovered 15 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 60 crores.

A team of Special Cell under the supervision of ACP Jasbir Singh apprehended two interstate drug suppliers namely Shajad and Amir Khan. A consignment of 15 kgs of heroin worth more than Rs 60 crores in the international market and a car, that was being used for supplying illegal drugs, have been seized.

During further surveillance, it was transpired that illegal drugs are mainly pumped in the national capital from areas of Bihar, West Bengal, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh besides other areas of the country by the members of this syndicate. "A secret and discreet watch was kept upon activities of members of this syndicate," informed the Delhi Police in a release.



On Wednesday, specific information was received that two drug suppliers of the syndicate would come near Majnu ka Tilla for supplying a big consignment of illegal drugs. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Majnu ka Tilla and Wazirabad flyover, Delhi. At about 10:15 AM, a car was stopped on the road near Wazirabad flyover, informed the police.

Two persons disembarked from the said car, one carrying a black color bag and another one was carrying a blue color bag. Both were identified as the secret agents of Shajad and Amir. Both of them were apprehended by the police.

After following due procedure, three kgs of heroin was recovered from Shajad while two kgs of heroin was recovered from Amir. Upon searching the vehicle, secret cavities were found near the windows and under footrest mats, from which 10 kg of Heroin was recovered.

A case under appropriate sections has been registered and further investigation is in process. (ANI)

