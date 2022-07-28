Delhi Police arrest two for decamping with patient's jewellery

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two men who ran away with gold jewellery of victims by allegedly hypnotizing them.

Police said Naeem and Hannan had commited seven such incidents in Shahdara district of the national capital. An illegal weapon button-operated knife was recovered from possession of one of the criminals.

They used to sell the looted items to a jeweller in Seelampur district who also has been arrested.



According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Shahadra district, an incident of cheating by two unknown persons was reported last month, in which the victim was looted in GTB hospital, where she had came for a treatment. The victim revealed that while she was waiting near OPD to take her medicines, an unknown person came and asked about her illness and whispered some words in her ear. In the meantime another associate came and asked her to close her eyes.

The victim said the duo "induced" her and took away her gold earring which she was wearing.

The police arrested the duo afer analyzing the CCTV footage. (ANI)

