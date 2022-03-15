Delhi Police arrest two for running interstate illegal arms racket, 20 pistols recovered

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday busted an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate and arrested two persons in this connection.

Police recovered 20 semi-automatic sophisticated and country-made pistols from their possession. The accused have been identified as Sajid Ahmed (32) of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffar Nagar and Rajender Kumar (42) of UP's of Prayagraj.







Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "On March 12, on the basis of specific information, a trap was laid near gate No.1 of Indraprastha Park in MG Marg and a member of this arms syndicate, namely Sajid Ahmad was apprehended, when he reached there to deliver a huge consignment of illegal arms to his other associates, after procuring the same from Madhya Pradesh's Sendwa."

DCP said, "Total 10 illegal arms including five semi-automatic sophisticated pistols and five country-made pistols were recovered from the bag of accused Sajid Ahmad. In this regard, a case under appropriate sections of law was registered at Police Station, Special Cell, Delhi and the accused has been arrested."

"On the basis of disclosure of the accused Sajid, we conducted another raid on March 13 and arrested one of his other associates namely Rajender Kumar near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan of Delhi along with another consignment of similar illegal arms. Another set of 10 illegal arms including five semi-automatic sophisticated pistols and five country-made pistols were recovered from the possession of the accused Rajender," added the DCP.

The police have also recovered mobile handsets and SIM cards used in the illegal arms supply activities. (ANI)

