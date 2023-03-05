Delhi: Police arrest two from Bahadurgarh in chain snatching case

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two persons from Haryana's Bahadurgarh in connection to a gold snatching case.

Official said that the incident was reported on February 22 and the accused were allegedly inspired to commit the offence after watching videos on YouTube.

"The arrested accused in the matter confessed during the investigation," Police said.

In her complaint the victim stated that she was going to the CRPF market, Jharoda Kalan on her scooter, when she reached BH Salwas Hospital, two unknown boys came on a motorcycle and snatched her gold chain, and fled from the spot.

The police launched a detailed investigation into the matter based on the statement given by the complainant and a case was registered under sections 356/379/34 of IPC.



Police said a team of special staff, in Dwarka district, was constituted. Accordingly, the CCTV footage of the place and the surrounding area where the crime took place was analyzed by the team and the trails of accused persons were followed by visiting the connecting CCTV footage of the area and route followed by the snatchers.

Finally, on February 26 on the basis of technical and manual surveillance, two persons namely Rohit Chillar and Shantanu Rathi at Bahadurgarh of Ghora in Haryana were identified as the culprits, who were involved in the case.

Based on the information available a joint team of special staff and PS BHD Nagar rushed to Bahadurgarh and launched the hunt leading to the arrest of the two involved in the case.

On sustained interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the snatching case and also disclosed that they mortgaged the snatched gold chain at Muthoot Finance Bahadurgarh for Rs. 31000.

Upon investigating the matter in detail Rohit said that he studied till Class 12th and also represented Haryana at the national level, but fell into the bad company and started consuming drugs.

In order to fulfil his desires, he started borrowing money and landed in heavy debt, so he resorted to chain snatching to earn money and started watching YouTube videos to learn chain snatching.

The duo mortgaged the snatched chain in Muthoot Finance in Haryana's Bahadurgarh, officials added. (ANI)

