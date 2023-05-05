Delhi police arrest two members of Jitender Gogi gang

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Special cell of Delhi Police on Friday arrested two criminals from the Gogi gang led by notorious gangster Jitender Gogi which was involved in the recent killing of its rival Tillu Tajpuriya in Delhi's Tihar jail, the official said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Abhishek and Naveen.

According to the Delhi police, Abhishek was allegedly involved in a case related to the attempted escape of jailed gangster from the hospital in 2022.

"Twelve pistols and 30 live cartridges were recovered from their possession," the police said.

Jitendra Gogi was recently in the news when the dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside the Tihar jail by its members on Tuesday.

Members of the rival gang namely Deepak Teeter, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan had around 6:15 am cut open the iron grill installed on the first floor of the ward using an improvised saw.



According to a prison official, the accused were lodged on the first floor of the same ward and they used an iron rod to attack Tajpuriya.

The CCTV visuals from inside the Tihar jail showed Tillu Tajpuriya being brutally stabbed to death by killers.

The CCTV footage provided by the Delhi Police shows the three killers pulling Tajpuriya out from his cell, and assaulting him. The killers can be seen stabbing and attacking him multiple times leaving him in a pool of blood.

The footage is from around 6:10 am on May 2. In the visuals, no police officer is seen coming to save the gangster from the assailants. Some prisoners can be seen there, but no one was able to stop the attackers.

Tajpuriya, a resident of Delhi who headed the infamous Tillu gang, was arrested in 2016 for multiple crimes and had been in jail ever since.

Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to a special cell for investigation. The case was registered in Hari Nagar police station under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tajpuriya and his gang's rivalry with another gang led by notorious gangster, Jitender Gogi dates back to 2009 when the pair were friends but supported different candidates in elections in Swami Shraddhanand College in Outer Delhi. (ANI)

