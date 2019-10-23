Delhi: Police arrest two snatchers involved in chain-snatching incident in Rohini

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested the two snatchers in connection with the chain-snatching incident in Delhi's Rohini.

Two bike-borne men snatched chain from a woman in Delhi's Rohini on October 21.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows the two men stopping their bike in the middle of the street. One of them got down and snatched chain from the woman. The two then fled away on the bike. (ANI)

