Delhi: Police arrest woman for killing her 81-year-old mother

ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly hitting her 81-year-old mother on the head resulting in her death in Hari Nagar area.
The deceased has been identified as Santosh Bagga and the accused as Neeru Bagga, police said.
In a statement, police explained, "On Saturday, an information was received at PS Mayapuri through a PCR call that a lady who had been abandoned by her family was sitting in Khazan Basti, Delhi Cantt, and that she had an injury on the head."
Police reached the place and found Neeru in a hysterical state. She was unable to speak properly, the statement said.
Police said, after a while, Neeru said that she stayed along with her mother Santosh Bagga. She had a quarrel with her mother, following which she hit her on the head and left the house.
"Police reached the place of the incident along with Neeru and found the body of the old woman lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her body. The deceased was identified as Santosh Bagga. Blood-stained clothes of the accused, Neeru, were also found which have been seized," the statement said.
"FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Police Station Hari Nagar on Sunday. The accused Neeru was arrested. The investigation is progressing," it added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:44 IST

