Delhi Police arrested man for abducting, sexually assaulting a minor girl in Janakpuri

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a person accused of allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Janakpuri area.

The accused has been identified as 26-year old Arun Kumar Das. Das hails from Begusarai (Bihar) and works as a Rickshaw Puller.

He allegedly committed the crime when the girl was sleeping with family. The victim has been admitted in Safdarjung hospital. (ANI)

