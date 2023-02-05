Delhi Police arrests 2 men for cheating railways job seekers of Rs 2.68 cr

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing on Sunday busted a railway job scam racket and arrested two for duping 28 people from Tamil Nadu of Rs 2.68 crore.

According to the Economic Offences Wing, the arrested accused were identified as Sivaraman V, Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore resident and Vikas Rana, a resident of Delhi's Govind Puri.

The EOW arrested Sivaraman from Delhi's Mahadev Marg and his accomplice Rana from Darjeeling.

DCP EOW MI Haider told ANI, "The accused duped 28 innocent people from Tamil Nadu of Rs 2.68 crore and they promised victims jobs and training in trains and platforms at different railway stations. We have arrested Sivaraman V (65) and Vikas Rana (43) they both are members of this job scam racket."

Police have also identified Satender Dubey as the kingpin of the gang. He lived in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar. Dubey, along with an accomplice of his, Rahul Chaudhary, are absconding, police said.

According to DCP EOW, Vikas Rana used to work at the National Museum of Natural History as an educational assistant but he left his job in March 2022.

DCP Haider said, "Rana, during his interrogation, disclosed that Dubey contacted him to place two people in contractual positions in his department at the Natural Museum of Natural. Rana got the two people placed and was paid Rs 6,000 for each placement."



After joining the gang, Rana posed as a deputy director of the Northern Railway office in Delhi.

Rana told police he used to hold meetings with victims outside for collection of money and he used to receive the amount from online transactions as well as in cash.

The accused disclosed that Rahul Chaudhary helped them to get the victims' medical examination done at the railway hospital.

According to Delhi Police, Chaudhary later came in contact with the arrested accused Sivaraman, who decided to target job seekers in Tamil Nadu.

"Sivaraman told one complainant, Subbusamy, that he is very closely associated with MPs and ministers and offered to facilitate employment in the railways in lieu of money. Subbusamy took eight people to New Delhi, who were given forged railway appointment letters and asked to join the training. When they returned to their respective villages, these victims then spread the information, following which another 20 people joined them and fell prey to it," said the DCP.

He said of the total amount scammed, Vikas Rana received Rs 40-45 lakh which he spent living a lavish lifestyle, while Shivraman received Rs 1 lakh per client as a commission.

He said that during the investigation it was revealed that the training of victims took place in June and July but none of them were given any salary, nor any quarters to stay during their training period.

As part of the training, the victims were made to stand at different platforms of the New Delhi Railway Station every day for eight hours for a month to count the arrival and departure of trains and their coaches.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

