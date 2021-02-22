Delhi Police arrests 3 for murder of Faridkot Youth Congress leader

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Special Cell of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested three persons, in connection with the killing of the Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh, sources informed.



Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pahalwan was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Faridkot on Thursday.

According to Faridkot SP, around 5:00 pm near the local Jubilee Cinema Chowk, two bike-ridden masked men fired more than ten rounds at the Youth Congress District President and District Council member Gurlal Singh Pahalwan from Golewala Zone and escaped from the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

