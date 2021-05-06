Delhi Police arrests 3 for selling fire extinguisher cylinders as oxygen cylinders

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested three persons for allegedly selling fire extinguisher cylinders painted like oxygen cylinders.

The police has also seized 532 fire extinguisher gas cylinders, 26 oxygen cylinders nozzles, etc.

A complaint from Mukesh Khanna, Shahdara, Delhi was received at Farsh Bazar's Police station on May 4. The complainant has stated that he runs an NGO in the name of Radha Vallabh Sewa Sangh serving free oxygen cylinders to needy Corona patients, according to a press statement from the Delhi police on Tuesday.

The complainant has alleged that one oxygen cylinder distributer, Varsha Engineering, had sold him oxygen cylinders at Rs 5500 per 4.5-litre cylinder and when he contacted the same distributor again telephonically and asked for more cylinders, the distributer demanded Rs 13000 per 4.5-litre cylinder. When the complainant asked reason for demanding more than double of the previous cost, the distributor told him that he is paying tax to Government, the police said.

The complainant enquired about it and found nothing like such taxes and thus, learnt that the distributor has been cheating general public by black-marketing. Soon, the complaint was marked to Sub inspector Dheer Singh. On this complaint, a raiding team was constituted from Police station Shahdara.



Police further said, the team reached Apni Colony, Alipur, Delhi, where three persons were found engaged in painting some gas cylinders in black color. On enquiry, their names and addresses came to known as, Ravi Sharma, Mohammed Abdul and Shambhu Shah.

On further enquiry, it came to notice that distributor Ravi Sharma was removing red paint of fire extinguishing cylinders which were used for filling of carbon dioxide (CO2) and was converting them into oxygen cylinders by painting them black with the help of Mohammed Abdul and Shambhu Shah.

Thus, Ravi Sharma and his associates have cheated the complainant by selling fire extinguishing cylinders as oxygen cylinders at an exorbitant rate and they have committed offence under sections 420/120-B/34 IPC. Therefore, a FIR has been registered under sections 420/120-B/34 IPC, at Police Station Farsh Bazar.

All three accused persons were arrested and case properties i.e. 532 fire extinguisher gas cylinders, 26 oxygen cylinders nozzles etc. were taken in possession through seizure memo in this case.

Police said, 532 fire extinguisher Iron Gas cylinders of different sizes (out of these, 73 has already been tempered into oxygen cylinders), 26 Oxygen Gas Cylinder nozzles, 2 Electric Grinder used to removing the red paint of fire, Extinguishing Cylinders, 3 Silver Color Spray-paint Cans, 1 Black paint box, 1 Paint-brush, 1 Pipe-wrench and Rs 49,500 cash.

The investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

