Delhi Police arrests 4 during Greater Kailash robbery bid

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested four men in a robbery case from Greater Kailash area of New Delhi, and recovered jewellery and Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

According to DCP South Chandan Chowdhary, a PCR call was received at Greater Kailash Police Station, regarding some thieves entering a house with some weapons.

"Immediately, the police staff reached the house in GK Enclave. The police team equipped with weapons and safely cordoned the house. Thereafter, the team noticed movement of some suspicious persons on the 1st floor of the house and quietly covered the floor of the house by entering the main gate," said Chandan Chowdhary.



"However, sensing the police presence, the criminals shut the door of the room. Further, with sincere efforts by the team, the door was broken and the police entered the room with due precautions and apprehended two persons red handed with the stolen jewellery," he added.

The DCP further informed that two more robbers were caught from the roof and they have been identified as Mangal, Suraj, Sampat, and Ranjeet. All the arrested accused were found under influence of alcohol.

"During the investigation, 1 iron rod, Rs 50 lakhs, and some gold and silver jewellery has been recovered from their possesion," stated Chowdhary.

Accordingly, a case under sections 380/454/411/34 IPC was registered at Police Station Greater Kailash and further investigation is under way. (ANI)

