Delhi Police arrests 5, including 2 Bangladeshi nationals, for Seemapuri violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested five persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with the Seemapuri violence which unfolded during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A Delhi Court has sent the five men to 14-day judicial custody.

Apart from the five arrested, two juveniles have also been detained and sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ghaziabad resident Mohammad Shoiab (19), Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir (24), Seemapuri resident Yusuf (40), besides the two Bangladeshi nationals Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan.

During the hearing, Police informed the court that all the available CCTV footages were scanned and analysed, however, he CCTV footages were blurry and the faces of rioters were not visible.

The latest technology available with the experts was used to enhance the CCTV footages and based upon the enhanced quality of the footages, the five accused were identified and arrested.

Initially, Delhi Police reviewed the criminal records of around 24 serial offenders to ascertain their involvement in the Seemapuri violence.

Several people have also been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Seemapuri, Seelampur, Daryaganj and Jamia Nagar area of the city. Protests have also erupted in various states across the country against the law. (ANI)