Delhi Police arrests 5 shopkeepers for selling Chinese manjha

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said it arrested five shopkeepers for selling Chinese manjha in the national capital.

According to police, the use of Chinese manjha was reported for kite flying during the Independence Day celebrations.

Notably, Chinese manjha is banned in Delhi NCR keeping the dangerous effect on birds and humans.

To curb the rising accidents due to Chinese manjha, strict vigil had been mounted by teams of North East District, Delhi Police which led to the arrest of five shopkeepers and recovery of 598 cones/rolls of Chinese Manjha, during multiple raids.

Delhi Police said in order to prevent the unfortunate incidents caused by the Chinese Manjha in the area, a police team deployed reliable sources and arrested two shopkeepers.

On August 13, on the basis of secret information, a raid was conducted at shop no 1173, Gali no 38, Jafrabad and 18 cones of illegal Chinese manjha were recovered from the owner of the shop namely Nasir Ali (57). He was apprehended and examined. Nasir confessed to his crime and disclosed that he used to buy the illegal Chinese manjha from a person known to him. On his information, a raid was conducted at shop no 756, Gali no 29, Main Road, Jafarabad and 20 cones of illegal Chinese manjha were recovered from the possession of the shopkeeper namely, Mohd Daud (26), a resident of Yamuna Vihar.

Accordingly, a case under section 188 IPC and 5/15 Environment Protection Act 1986 was registered at Jafrabad police station.



During the course of the investigation, Mohd. Daud confessed to his crime and disclosed that he had been collecting the Chinese manjha from his sources for a long to sell it at higher rates during the Independence Day celebration, said Delhi Police. On sustained interrogation, he further revealed about his stock. Later, a raid was conducted and 364 cones of illegal Chinese manjha were recovered from his residence at Yamuna Vihar, Delhi.

In another action, on August 13, acting upon secret information, a police team raided the shop of Rupesh Maheshwari at K Block, near Bhagat Sing Chowk and recovered 76 rolls of illegal Chinese manjha from his possession.

Accordingly, a case under section 188 IPC and 5/15 Environment Protection Act, Bhajanpura police station was registered. Further another raid was conducted at gali no 5, North Ghaonda and 102 rolls of illegal Chinese manjha were recovered from the possession of Abhishek Jain (26), a resident of Gangotri Vihar, West Ghonda.



In one more incident, a raid was conducted at the premises of Sanjay Kumar (52), a resident of Gangotri Vihar, West Ghonda and 18 rolls of illegal Chinese Manjha were recovered from his possession. A case was then registered against him at Bhajanpura police station. (ANI)





