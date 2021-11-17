Delhi Police arrests absconding accused involved in murder

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a man in early September this year who was allegedly involved in a murder case that took place last year in the Mayur Vihar area of the national capital.

As per official information received by the police, Mayur Vihar police station received the information about a firing incident on December 26, 2020.

"On receiving the information, the Police team rushed to the spot immediately and it was revealed that a clash between two groups in which accused Sajid and his associates had attacked one Shahid who received gunshot injury," police informed.

Further, police said that the injured was dead later on and an FIR under sections 302/307/147/148/149/120B/34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of Arms Act was registered.



"Nine accused involved in the case were arrested, however, other accused Nawab and Faisal, were absconding. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced on their arrest on September 8, 2021," police said.

During the process of investigation, the accused, Nawab, was nabbed from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on September 10, police added.

"Nawab revealed that was orchestrated by gangster namely Sajid due to their enmity, who attacked Shahid and his family members in Delhi," police said.

Police recovered country-made pistols and live cartridges from the nine accused arrested earlier.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

