Delhi Police arrests absconding father-son duo for duping investors of over Rs 2 crores

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a father-son duo for duping scores of investors of Rs 2.21 crores in the name of a government-approved lucky draw scheme.

According to a press statement from the EOW of the Delhi Police, they were absconding for over two years.

The EOW has arrested absconding Bhuvnesh Gupta, aged 59, and his son Vivek Gupta, aged 34 for frauding the investors in the name of lucky draw scheme namely Shree Mohini Enterprises. They are alleged to misrepresent that it was a government-approved scheme and showed the investors fake government agency papers.



The firm Shree Mohini Jewellers was situated at shop No.19, Kalgidhar Gurudwara, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.

According to the statement, the complainant Prabhat Gupta and other victims alleged that the beneficiaries of the firm Bhuvnesh Gupta, Vivek Gupta and their other relatives, induced them in the name of the lucky draw scheme.

The alleged persons introduced two schemes in June 2017. In the first scheme, each member had to deposit Rs 3000 per month and in the second scheme, they had to deposit Rs 75000 per month for a period of 20 months. The scheme had prize money of cars, jewellery, air conditioner and fridge for the investors.

The accused persons shut their shops overnight on November 29, 2018, and ran away from the locality after collecting around Rs 2.21 crores via lucky draw scheme.

The father-son duo is a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. An FIR (first information report) has been filed against them for inducing and duping the investors under sections 120, 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

