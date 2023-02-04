Delhi Police arrests absconding Gullar Pardhan gang member

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an active member of the Neetu Dabhodiya-Ashok Pardhan's Gullar Pardhan Gang from Dichaon Kalan in the Najafgarh area of the national capital.

The apprehended Gullar Pardhan Gang member has been identified as Vishal (29) belonging to the Atayal village of Haryana's Rohtak.

According to an official statement from the police, the team of Crime Branch acted on a specific tip and arrested the "proclaimed offender" and parole jumper in a robbery case, lodged against him under sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Bawana.

"He is an inter-state criminal and close associate of the Ashok Pardhan gang. He is previously involved in murder, attempt to murder and robbery cases committed along with gang members for taking revenge from rival gangs," it added.



The case pertains to 2019 when one Lokesh Gupta of Bawana alleged that when he was about to lock his shop on May 5, 2019, at around 10.15 pm, some persons carrying weapons came and two of them entered his store and fled away after robbing around Rs 5 lakh cash.

"Subsequently, on the statement of the complainant, a robbery case vide FIR No. 204/19 U/S 392/34 IPC was registered in PS Bawana and investigation was taken up by Local Police," it read further.

In the said case, the police arrested five accused persons identified as Gaurav Monti, Hitesh alias Happy Bajitpuriya, Nitesh Dhondhu, Lakshya alias Golu, and Vishal.

"SI [Sub-Inspector] Anil Saroha had been developing information and pursuing the accused. Finally, specific information was received that he would come to the Najafgarh area to meet his associate," it said further.

According to the police statement, Vishal used to do odd jobs, when in 2015, he started working at a private wine shop in Sonipat and when he had a quarrel with an unknown person in 2018, he sought help from his brother-in-law who introduced him to Gullar Pardhan. At their base in the Sisana village of Sonipat, Vishal met with his associates Gaurav Monti, Hitesh alias Happy Bajitpuriya, Nitesh Dhandhu, Lakshya alias Golu and others. (ANI)

