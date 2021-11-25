Delhi Police arrests accused in Swaroop Nagar murder case

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Three persons accused of murder in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar were arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. One of the arrested accused includes the younger brother of the deceased, according to Delhi Police.

The younger brother Monu told the police that his elder brother Sonu used to consume smack and the family members were tired of giving him money. Therefore, he hatched a plot with his friends to kill his brother.



According to the police, Monu filed the missing report of Sonu in the Jahangirpuri area. The family members recovered his body from the ruins of Swaroop Nagar, after which the police was informed about the same.

On being informed, the police registered a case and started scrutinizing the CCTV footage. Sonu was seen alongside two boys, identified as Sunny and Tushar, who happened to be Monu's friends.

On questioning, the accused revealed that Monu had instigated them to murder his brother. Monu told the police that he had hatched the plot for murder on the day the family members were out of the house on Tuesday. (ANI)

