Delhi Police arrests another accused in Republic Day violence

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested Jaspreet Singh, who was seen climbing one of the tombs located at both sides of the rampart at Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day.

Singh, 29, was also seen using an offensive gesture holding steel tensile installed at the Red Fort.

The accused is a resident of Swaroop Nagar, New Delhi.



Last week, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Maninder Singh, one of the most wanted people in the Red Fort violence case, which happened on January 26.

The Delhi Police informed that two 4.3 feet swords were recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Besides, a long video showing him swinging swords at Red Fort on January 26 has been found on his mobile phone.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu on February 9, who was allegedly the main instigator in the January 26 violence in the national capital.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

