Delhi Police arrests car owner's nephew for killing 2 at Lodhi Road

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): One person was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after he killed two children with his luxury car after ramming into a Hatchback under the Lodhi Road flyover on June 10.

The person, identified as Sahil (27), was arrested from his residence in Nirman Vihar after the owner of the luxury car informed the police that on the night of the accident, the car was driven by his nephew (Sahil) as the latter had taken the car to get it serviced at a workshop in Sector 63, Noida.

According to the police, they had received information regarding the incident on June 10 at PS Hazrat Nizamuddin, wherein 2-3 persons were injured under the Lodhi Road flyover.

Acting swiftly to the information, the police force rushed to the spot and discovered that one Delhi-based hatchback car was hit by a black luxury car, as a result of which the hatchback car flipped over the people sleeping on the footpath under the flyover resulting in the death of two and eight been severely injured.

The dozed-off people and the occupants of the said Delhi-based hatchback were injured due to the collision and were shifted to the AIIMS trauma centre. The centre, however, declared two persons brought dead.



As per the police, the deceased were identified as Roshni (6) and her brother Amir (10), while the other eight persons were seriously injured.

"On June 10, they were returning from a hotel and were going towards another via the Lodhi Road when a black coloured car which was driven in a rash and negligent way hit them and the car flipped over to land on the people sleeping on the footpath under the flyover," the police said quoting the recorded statement of the victim car's driver, Yatin Kishore Sharma.

"The car ran away from the spot after hitting our car," Sharma informed the police.

The Nizamuddin police have registered a case under section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 302 A (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and has undertaken a further investigation and have also seized the car from the repair centre.

Meanwhile, the accused revealed that he was returning from Airport along with his uncle when he was driving the car... As the car was newly purchased, he was testing the speed and control of the car, during which, the accident took place. (ANI)

