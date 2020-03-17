Delhi Police arrests coach for sexually assaulting woman boxer

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested a 28-year-old boxing coach from Haryana's Sonipat who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old boxer.

The incident occured on a train when the woman along with the other team members, and the accused were on their way to Kolkata for West Bengal Classic Boxing Championship-2020.

"The man admitted to the sexual assault during interrogation. He runs a boxing academy in Sonipat. He has represented India in boxing and gives coaching to players," informed the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

