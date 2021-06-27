Delhi Police arrests cyber-criminal for allegedly cheating people in name of providing medical oxygen

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday evening arrested a cyber-criminal named Chhotu Chaudhary for allegedly cheating people in the name of providing oxygen and medical equipment in various states across the country.



An official statement read, "Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested cyber-criminal Chhotu Chaudhary, a resident of Bihar's Nalanda. His gang allegedly cheated people in the name of providing oxygen and medical equipment in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Haryana."

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another similar incident, on June 3, Delhi Police had arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based woman over providing her oxygen cylinders. The three accused had been identified as Balender Chaudhary, Gopal, Kameshwar Parshad. All of them are residents of Nalanda, Bihar and one apprehended juvenile is also a resident of Nalanda. (ANI)

