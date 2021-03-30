Delhi Police arrests drug peddler with Rs 40 lakh heroin

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Narcotics Cell of Delhi Police arrested a drug peddler and seized heroin worth Rs 40 lakhs from his possession in the Peera Garhi area.

The drug peddler has been identified as Vakil Ahmad, a resident of Badayun district in Uttar Pradesh.



According to the police, the Narcotics Squad, following an anonymous tip regarding the delivery of heroin, nabbed the accused when he came to deliver the narcotics to some clients.

A case has been registered at Nangloi Police station under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

An investigation to find out the chain of drug supply is underway. (ANI)

