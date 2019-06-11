Delhi Police arrests fake currency racketeer; recovers counterfeit notes worth Rs 5 lakh

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): A team of Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested a key member of the fake Indian currency note racket, Santosh Kumar Singh near ISBT Kashmere Gate here on Tuesday.

Police have recovered Rs 5 lakh in the form of Rs 2000 fake currency notes from his possession.

The 32-year-old Kumar is a resident of Village Karn Kudariya in Saran district of Bihar, said police.

Further investigation is underway, said police. (ANI)

