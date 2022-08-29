Delhi Police arrests five persons in 23-year-old woman's murder case

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested five persons in a case of murder inside an office in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Saturday.

With the arrest of five accused persons, the Delhi Police solved this case within six hours of the incident.

The accused have been identified as Anuj, Jai Prakash, Pankaj, Shyam Sunder and Sumit. The main conspirator has turned out to be none other than but employer of the deceased.

Earlier on Saturday, a 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area.

The police said the information about the crime was received at Adarsh Nagar Police Station at around 7:00 pm that a lady is lying in a pool of blood in an office at Kewal Park, Azadpur. On being informed about the incident a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.



The case was registered under section 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one accused has been arrested.

Main accused Anuj was interrogated extensively where he confessed to his crime.

"Victim was in a relationship with the accused. The accused told police that on knowing he was married, the victim pressurized him to leave his wife and marry her or she would expose him in society," said Usha Rangnani, DCP Northwest, Delhi.

Local enquiries revealed that the said office premise was being run in the name and style of 'Singh and Brothers Financial Service' who reportedly had a tie-up with Bajaj Finance. The deceased was doing the job of tele-caller in this office.

"During the investigation, total contract money cash Rs. 70,000 has been recovered, out of which Rs. 10,000 each has been recovered from the possession of the accused Jai Prakash Pankaj and Rs. 25,000 each has been recovered from the possession of brother duo Shyam and Sumit. Accused Sharif absconding and efforts are being made to nab him at the earliest," the Police informed. (ANI)

