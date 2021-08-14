Delhi police arrests four for involvement in arms rackets

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): In three different operations across the national capital ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police arrested four accused allegedly involved in an illegal arms racket.

The accused have been identified as Rajbeer, Dheeraj, Vinod and Dharmendra. Rajbeer, Dheeraj and Vinod are residents of Uttar Pradesh while Dharmendra is a resident of Delhi.

Rajbeer and Dhiraj were arrested on August 7 from Burari. 25 pistols and a white Wagon-R car was seized from them. This was followed by Vinod's arrest from Najafgarh on August 9. Ten firearms and 20 live cartridges were seized from him. Finally, Dharmendra was arrested from Dwarka on Friday, the police said.



As per a release by the police, two of the accused have a past criminal record as well.

Vinod is a life convict in a kidnapping for ransom case and is on parole at present.

Dharmendra is a close aide of the notorious Kaushal gang and was wanted in two murder cases in Haryana and Delhi. He was also an accused in a case under the Arms Act. (ANI)

