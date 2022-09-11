Delhi Police arrests four interstate fraudsters for cheating people with ATM cards

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Sadar Bazar Police busted an interstate gang by arresting four persons who were allegedly involved in a case of duping many people by changing their ATM cards.

An FIR was registered regarding the case under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at PS Sadar Bazar.

25 ATM cards of victims, one ATM card swapping machine, Rs 63000, and four mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons have cheated several persons and thus the team focused on collecting ATM footage. However, it was revealed that the gang targeted mostly those ATMs where the CCTV cameras malfunctioned. The team focused on interrogating the duped complainants and collected footage from nearby shops etc," the police said.

With the arrest of the accused, the Police have worked out eight cases of Cheating and Theft registered at different Police Stations in Delhi.

"The hard work of the team bore success and information was received that the gang is available at New Delhi Railway Station and is planning to abscond to Bihar. Consequently, a raid was conducted at NDRS, and all the four accused persons were arrested on Thursday," the police informed.

On sustained interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they mostly target Women, Children, Senior Citizens, or the persons who are inept in handling ATM Cards on the pretext of helping them.

Moreover, they disclosed that they work all over India and cheated many people by this modus operandi outside Delhi and Haryana also. After committing fraud in one state they abscond to another state and commit such offense there, according to the police.

"They would carry the ATM cards of all banks and stand outside the ATM kiosks. After spotting a person struggling to use the card, they would come to their rescue. They would help the victim to withdraw the money and they stealthily see the PIN, later deceitfully return an expired card to the unsuspecting victim. Further, if SMS for the transaction made by them is not received on the mobile phone of cheated persons and he does not get his ATM blocked then the accused persons transferred more than Rs. 40,000 in a single day from the ATM kiosks using the card," the police said. (ANI)