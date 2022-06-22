Delhi Police arrests gangster Shakti Singh in Kapashera

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Shakti Singh (25) from the Kapashera area of Delhi, said officials.

The accused was one of the notorious members of Vikash Dalal (now dead) and Manjeet Mahal gang and resident of VPO Machroli, Tehsil Samalakha, District Panipat, Haryana and presently hiding in Omaxe City, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

He was absconding since 2019 and is wanted for four armed robberies including three Petrol Pumps robberies and one attempt to murder case of PS Vasant Kunj, North Delhi. One pistol and 4 live cartridges were recovered from him at the time of the arrest.



Information was received that one inter-state desperate robber namely Shakti Singh is absconding in a number of cases. Shakti Singh is an active member of Vikas Dalal (now dead) and Manjeet Mahal gang. Accused Shakti committed a number of armed robberies with Vikas Dalal including three armed Petrol Pump robberies, one attempt to murder and one-armed car robbery. In all three Petrol Pump robberies and attempt to murder case, accused Shakti and Vikas Dalal were captured on the CCTV.

As per the sources, Shakti Singh was hiding somewhere in Rajasthan and operating on the instruction of Manjeet Mahal, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

A team of Inspector Sanjay Gupta and Inspector Rajesh Kumar deployed sources to track his movement and hideouts. Two months of continuous and sustained hard work of the team paid dividends and on June 18, specific information was received regarding the movement of absconding accused Shakti Singh in the area of Kapashera, Delhi. A trap was laid in the Kapashera area and at around 10:30 pm, he was spotted and apprehended, police added.

According to the police, during the interrogation of the accused person, one loaded .32 bore pistol along with 4 live cartridges were recovered from him.

The accused is currently under police remand and further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

