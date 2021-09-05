Delhi Police arrests illegal arms trafficker with 15 pistols, 30 live cartridges

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Mewat-based illegal arms trafficker and recovered 15 semi-automatic pistols of .32 with 30 live cartridges recovered from his possession.



"The notorious arms trafficker namely Ishab, has been booked under the section 25(8) of Arms (Amendment) Act 2019, in which there is a provision of a minimum sentence of 10 years and it can be extended up to life imprisonment," the police said.

The arrested accused used to bring arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh and supply them in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh West.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

