Delhi Police arrests man for cheating bank of Rs 2.83 cr

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating a government bank to the tune of Rs 2.83 crores on the basis of forged documents.

The accused Deepak Malhotra was also found to be involved in several cases. He has, in collusion of the bank employees, got sanctioned the loan and misappropriated the same for his personal use, police said.

According to police, VK Chauhan, Chief Manager, Central Bank of India, Anand Parbat, Delhi made a complaint that Deepak Malhotra and his mother approached Anand Parbat Branch of Central Bank of India on behalf of M/s Radhika International for sanctioning a loan of Rs 2.25 crores.

After considering the request of applicants, cash credit of Rs 2.25 crores was sanctioned against the security of property number 14/A/89, West Karol Bagh, Delhi on February 22, 2012.

"Subsequently, Deepak Malhotra with his wife and mother, again approached the branch for sanctioning a loan of Rs 43 lakh under CENT Mortgage Scheme and the same was sanctioned on April 27, 2012. The mortgage was also created by the accused's mother over immovable property No. 14/A/89, West Karol Bagh, Delhi and accordingly bank sanctioned Rs 58 lakhs," police said.



"Later on, during internal investigation regarding both accounts, it emerged that balance sheets submitted with the bank were fake. No business activity was found on inspection of the said unit. The title in favour of the accused's mother was also not correct regarding property No. 14/A/89, West Karol Bagh, Delhi. Bank declared the accounts as fraud on October 27, 2016. Thus the above persons cheated the bank and caused wrongful loss to the bank to the tune of Rs 2.83 crores," it said.

A case was registered under sections 406, 420, 467, 471, 120B of the India Penal Code on April 23, 2018.

During the course of the investigation, documents submitted with the complainant bank were obtained and perused.

The probe regarding the property was carried out and it was found that the property has already been sold to various persons by the accused's mother, police said.

"Certified copies of the sale deeds were obtained from Sub Registrar Office. Loan account statement has also been collected which revealed that the accused persons siphoned the money for their personal usage and also withdrew the money in cash which was against the term and conditions of the loan," police said.

"Accused person along with his associates forged the balance sheet and other valuable documents and applied for the loan in Central Bank of India, Anand Parbat Branch, New Delhi. He has, in collusion of the bank employees, got sanctioned the loan and misappropriated the same for his personal use. Accused is a habitual offender and also involved in other cases with the same modus operandi," police added. (ANI)

