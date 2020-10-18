Delhi Police arrests man for duping people on Facebook

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): A joint team of Lodhi Colony police station and cyber cell of Delhi police on Sunday arrested a person for duping people on Facebook.

The accused has been identified as Munnalal Mavasi, who used to create fake profiles of people on Facebook and asked their Facebook friends/relatives to transfer money on the pretext of emergency.



Delhi Police registered a case and started the investigation after a person had lodged a complaint at Lodhi Colony police station alleging that someone had created a fake Facebook profile/account by using his name, photo and other details and asked for sending money to his friend on the pretext of emergency.

The accused is a native of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh and is a graduate. He also holds a diploma in veterinary science and has worked as veterinary doctor at his village.

Later, he joined an International Marketing Corporation but to earn money quickly, he along with his accomplices started cheating people by creating their fake profiles. (ANI)

