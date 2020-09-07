Delhi Police arrests man for duping several women on pretext of marriage

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating several women of large amounts of money on the pretext of marriage and sending expensive gifts. According to the police, the man has been identified as Mohit Tokas.

A case was registered on the complaint of a woman at KM Pur police station that a man, claiming to be a British national, cheated her of Rs 1.21 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

The complainant woman said that she was scrolling on a matrimonial site when she saw the accused person's profile. In her complaint, she said he sent his details to her and promised to marry her.

The accused convinced the complainant that he required some money and after getting the amount he will marry her, following which the woman transferred Rs 121,900 through bank and online mode of transactions, police said.

After receiving the money the accused allegedly stopped taking the calls/chats of the complainant, they added.

Police said it was found that Mohit was also wanted in two other cases registered in Karnataka under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

"The team started checking all the numbers, through which alleged called the complainant but all the numbers were found issued on false IDs. Details of online money transfer apps and banks were obtained but on scrutiny, it was found that money was credited in these accounts regularly from different accounts and was being withdrawn in a few hours," police said in a statement.

Police said during the scrutiny of one bank account, in which money was transferred by the complainant, one mobile number and details were found, from which user used to call a bank manager of a bank located at Safdarjung Enclave.

Some more bank accounts were found in Safdarjung area where alleged used to withdraw the cheated amount, police said. Vishal alias Mohit Tokas, a resident of Munirka, was arrested by the police.

"On interrogation, Mohit revealed that he used to lure divorced ladies for marriage and used to convince them to transfer money in their accounts on the false pretext of sending expensive gifts. He also disclosed that as soon as money used to get transferred in these accounts they used to withdraw the same within hours," the statement said.

Police said four such bank accounts of Mohit have been frozen, in which about Rs 4.5 lakh of cheated money is still remaining for withdrawal. (ANI)

