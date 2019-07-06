Delhi Police arrests man for raping five-year-old

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Nanhe, a resident of Bulandshahr city in Uttar Pradesh.

The minor is undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, on June 2, some passersby found the girl lying in the bushes and brought her to the police station.

"Girl was so shocked that she was unable to tell her address or parents' name. With the help of the CCTV footage, we identified the man and nabbed him later," the police said.

In the video footage, the accused was seen offering the girl a packaged fruit drink and taking her towards the bushes, police said. (ANI)

