Delhi police arrests man for swindling Rs 6.55 crore from bank

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Economic wing of Delhi police has arrested a man, who worked as a service partner in a private bank, for allegedly swindling Rs 6.55 crore.

The accused, identified as Arun Kumar Swami, committed the crime along with another man named Ram Chandra Vaishnav who was arrested in December 2019, according to a Delhi Police release issued on Saturday.

"Accused held designation of Branch Service Partner in Yes Bank, Bikaner and Nagaur (Rajasthan). He followed/stalked the account of complainant even when he was not a relationship manager to the said account. He along with co-accused made false requests for demographic changes and got the request processed and transferred amount of Rs. 6.55 crore in the accounts of co-accused Ram Chandra Vaishnav and his firm," the release said.



Police said the accused was absconding and several raids were conducted at his native place in Bikaner but he could not be located and all possible legal recourses were initiated against him.

Swami surrendered after exhausting his legal remedies.

"He has been arrested and five days police remand has been obtained," the release said. (ANI)

