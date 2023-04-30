Delhi Police arrests murder convict from UP's Badayun

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a wanted criminal, sentenced to life imprisonment in a brutal murder and robbery case in Vasant Kunj from Uttar Pradesh's Badayun.

During his incarceration, the accused Dharmender Kumar was released on interim bail by Delhi High Court. However, he did not surrender after completing the period of interim bail. A cash reward of Rs 30,000 was also declared on his arrest.

A team of ARSC/Crime Branch was tasked to keep vigil over the parole jumpers and rewardee criminals. Team developed information that a fugitive Dharmender Kumar did not surrender after completing the period of interim bail, in case U/s 302/394/411/34 IPC, PS Vasant Kunj North,



Delhi Police Crime Branch got the information that Dharmender was hiding in Kachhla are of Uttar Pradesh's Badayun to evade his arrest.

Accordingly, a team was formed to nab the absconder. A raid was conducted at Kachhla, Badayun, and Dharmender was arrested.

According to Delhi Police, accused Dharmender along with his associate had brutally killed a woman and robbed her jewellery. Accordingly, a case was registered at Vasant Kunj (North) police station.

Both the accused were arrested by the local police and stolen jewellery articles were recovered. During the trial, the accused Dharmender Kumar was convicted for life imprisonment. Later on, he was released on interim bail by the High Court but he did not surrender on the due date.

Dharmender owned a cycle mechanic shop. He changed his name and hid in the area of Kachhla in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun and was running a toy shop there. (ANI)

