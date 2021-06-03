Delhi Police arrests Nalanda-based gang for oxygen cylinder fraud

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Police arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based woman over providing her oxygen cylinders.

The three accused have been identified as Balender Chaudhary, Gopal, Kameshwar Parshad. Al of them are residents of Nalanda, Bihar and one apprehended juvenile is also a resident of Nalanda.

The police also recovered 15 mobile phones, 13 fake SIM cards, four fake Aadhar Cards, five bank passbooks, one post office passbook, three ATM cards, thee fake PAN cards, two other ID cards and Rs 15,675 cash.

Acting on the cyber complaint of Harleen Kaur, police started the investigation and arrested the four accused from Nalanda with the help of local police.



"She got a mobile number via social media. On which she called for the oxygen gas cylinder. The accused asked for an advance payment of Rs 7500 for each cylinder. She transferred a sum of Rs 15000 as an advance payment for 2 cylinders but she did not receive it and the accused stopped taking the phone calls of the complainant," the police said.

The team conducted a technical investigation and after the information was further developed and shared with local sources, four suspect persons were identified.

"Accordingly, with the help of technical support and local police stations, raids were conducted in the area of PS Nalanda, PS Manpur and PS Sekihapura Sarai and 4 accused persons were arrested," it added.

The police said that all the accused persons are members of an organized syndicate who cheat people, who are covid-19 affected on the pretext of delivery of oxygen cylinders.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

