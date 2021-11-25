Delhi Police arrests notorious criminal after encounter in Shahbad Dairy Police Station area

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a notorious criminal wanted in multiple cases after an encounter in the Shahbad Dairy Police Station area.

The accused is identified as Roshan. He is wanted in many cases, including two 'attempt to murder' cases and cases under the Arms act.



As per information provided by the police, a special drive was initiated to arrest the left out/wanted criminals of the area. A team was formed and information was received about Roshan, an associate of the Ramesh Chopra Gang.

A trap was laid in the Shahbad Dairy police station area. The accused tried to escape by firing at the policemen but sustained injuries in his left leg during a retaliatory firing by the police. After that, he was arrested.

A country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one empty cartridge and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the accused. (ANI)

